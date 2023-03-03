Corrections officers needing college credits are now eligible to attend one of the state’s 31 community colleges tuition-free under a new grant program, Michigan Community College Association announced Monday.
Current state law requires state corrections officers to complete 15 college credits as a requirement for employment. To help officers complete this requirement, MCCA established the Michigan Corrections Officer Grant Program to support tuition and fees at any of its colleges. Funding for the program was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget.
“Corrections officers are critical to the safety of our communities and Michigan community colleges are pleased to make it easier for them to obtain the credit they need,” said MCCA President Brandy Johnson. “Our colleges are located in every corner of the state, making them more accessible for learners that are working and attending classes at the same time. This grant program removes barriers to success for our state’s corrections officers.”
To be eligible for the Michigan Corrections Officer Grant Program and free tuition, corrections officers must meet the following criteria: Be employed by MDOC; have earned less than 15 college credits; received approval from MDOC for the program; enroll at a community college in Michigan.
“This grant program is going to make a huge difference for corrections officers needing to complete their education requirements,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “The ability for our officers to complete their credits at any of the 31 community colleges tuition free is a great opportunity.”
To learn more about the program and how to apply, visit https://www.mcca.org/Michigan-Corrections-Officer-Grant-Program.