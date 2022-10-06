Legislators from both sides of the aisle applauded a Wednesday announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) that will allow the city of Coopersville to redirect wastewater north to the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center (MCRRC). That move will allow for additional wastewater capacity that MEDC believes will spur further growth of agricultural employers in the area. The press release announcing the move claims up to 145 new jobs will be created as a result, as well as a capital investment of $187 million.
A Greater Muskegon Economic Development press release said construction on the pipeline is tentatively set to begin in the fall of 2023 and will take about two and a half years to complete.
“Working with our partners to ensure Michigan has the updated infrastructure and sites necessary to meet the needs of industries like food processing and related agribusinesses allows us to build a strong moat around our Michigan businesses, and attract new investments to the state,” said Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of MEDC and President and Chair of the MSF Board, in a press release. “We appreciate the hard work of Team Michigan, including our partners in the legislature, the Whitmer-Gilchrist administration and Lakeshore Advantage to bring this long-needed project to fruition."
In addition to increasing wastewart capacity, the new pipeline will serve rural communities that do not currently have wastewater service through the MCRRC, which could spur housing development and attract new businesses in both Ottawa and Muskegon counties.
The move was praised by both candidates for state senate, Rep. Terry Sabo and Sen. Jon Bumstead.
“This project is a prime example of how government should work to solve a problem and bolster our state’s economy," Bumstead said in the press release.
“It’s been at least a decade in the making for this project to receive the comprehensive funding it deserves, and I want to send a huge thank you to the MEDC and the Southeast Regional Force Main team for their efforts," Sabo added in the release.