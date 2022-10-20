Detectives with the Michigan State Police Hart Post are assisting the Fremont Police Department and are asking for assistance in locating a missing family from the City of Fremont.
Anthony, Suzette, Noah, and Brandon Cirigliano have not been seen nor heard from since Sunday morning which, according to family members, is uncharacteristic. On Sunday, Tony was exhibiting paranoid behaviors. Since that time, their cell phones have been turned off and they left family pets and a family member who requires full-time care unattended.
Missing: Anthony John Cirigliano, “Tony”, 51-year-old male, 5-6 tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, no facial hair, unknown clothing.
Suzette Lee Cirigliano, 51-year-old female, 5-9, 120 pounds, blond hair, glasses, unknown clothing.
Brandon Michael Cirigliano, 19-year-old male, 5-8, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic.
Noah Alexander Cirigliano, 15-year-old male, 5-6, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, autistic.
The family may be driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna, silver in color, Michigan registration DJL1982.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400 or 911.