Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post are warning of a phone scam in West Michigan, in which the suspect is targeting individuals on the sex offender registry.
The suspect has been contacting registered sex offenders via telephone, claiming to be with the Michigan State Police. The suspect informs the potential victims they are not compliant with their sex offender registration duties and instructs them to submit DNA and blood samples to their local court. The suspect also instructs them to first purchase a gift card, load money onto it, then mail it out for collection.
If anyone is contacted by a suspect with similar requests, do not provide any information to the caller, hang up, and block the caller if possible.