The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) announced Aug. 20 the dates, times, and locations of a series of educational sessions designed to familiarize potential adult-use marijuana applicants with the online application process.
MRA employees will be on hand during the sessions to demonstrate the online license application process to prospective applicants seeking to obtain a marijuana establishment license under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA) – the ballot proposal passed by Michigan voters in November 2018.
While applications will not be completed during these events, attendees will be able to familiarize themselves with the process – and what will be required – when the applications become available online on November 1, 2019.
The educational sessions will take place in five locations throughout the state:
Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. in Detroit
Cadillac Place, Room L-150
3044 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202
Registration link: https://bit.ly/MRA-DET
Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Saginaw
RC Zauel Memorial Library, Dr. Kurumety Meeting Room
3100 N. Center Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604
Registration link: https://bit.ly/MRA-SAG
Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Public Library
315 S. Rose St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Registration link: https://bit.ly/MRA-KAL
Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. in Lansing
G. Mennen Williams Building
525 W. Ottawa St, Lansing, MI 48933
Registration link: https://bit.ly/MRA-LAN
Monday, September 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Traverse City
Traverse Area District Library
610 Woodmere Ave, Traverse City, MI 49686
Registration link: https://bit.ly/MRA-TC
For those unable to attend in person, application instructions, checklists, and additional resources will be made available in the future and posted on the MRA website at www.michigan.gov/MRA.
There is no cost to attend the educational sessions but – due to space constraints – potential applicants and their representatives should register as soon as possible. Each presentation will last approximately three hours.
Existing licensees under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA) interested in obtaining licensure under MRTMA are encouraged to participate in customized demonstrations. Please call or email the MRA if you have not yet received communication – including details and registration links – regarding these additional demonstrations.
These educational sessions are not public meetings and there will not be time set aside for public comment. The educational sessions will be informative presentations of processes that will be utilized by future applicants. Attendance at the educational sessions will not affect a potential applicant’s application. All interested members of the public will be able to participate in future training opportunities whether they attend the educational sessions or not. Any information or feedback provided at the educational sessions is merely advisory.
Questions may be directed to the Adult-Use Licensing Section via email at MRA-Adult-Use-Marijuana@michigan.govor via phone at 517-284-8599. Members of the media who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to David Harns via email at HarnsD1@michigan.gov.