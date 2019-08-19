LANSING – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced the formation of a Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force and requested students to apply to serve as members. The task force will make recommendations for improving voter engagement among college students.
Any Michigan student attending a two- or four-year higher education institution is encouraged to apply to the nonpartisan task force. Participants will advise on the unique challenges encountered by voters ages 18 to 24 and recommend a series of programmatic, administrative or policy changes to address those barriers. Through this task force, young voters and diverse perspectives will be at the table as the Michigan Department of State works to implement the Promote the Vote constitutional amendment passed by voters last November.
“Young people are the future of our democracy, and this task force is an important step toward ensuring their voices are heard on Election Day and beyond,” Benson said. “I look forward to working with students, faculty and administrators in the months ahead to empower the next generation of voters.”
The task force will meet three times this fall between September and November in locations throughout the state, with final recommendations submitted to Benson in November. Travel expenses will be reimbursed. In 2020, students will work with the Secretary of State’s Office as civic engagement liaisons to their respective campuses.
About 20 to 25 students will be selected from colleges, community colleges and universities around the state. Applicants must fill out an online application and submit their resumes, demonstrating a commitment to voting, enthusiasm for the work and the ability to engage with the Secretary of State’s Office and their communities through the November 2020 election. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and can be completed at Michigan.gov/SOSStudentTaskForce. Task force members will be selected by members of the Department of State’s Election Modernization Advisory Committee and Secretary of State staff leadership.