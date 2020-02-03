LANSING – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced that Zaineb A. Hussein will serve as Michigan Department of State deputy chief of staff starting Feb. 10.
“Zaineb brings a combination of government, policy and engagement experience and insight that will serve our team tremendously,” said Benson. “She has exceptional knowledge of how to work with people to advance common agendas, which will benefit the department’s employees and the many customers and communities we interact with across the state.”
Hussein is currently deputy director of external affairs for Wayne County, serving more than 1.7 million people in 43 communities that make up Michigan’s most populous county, and the 19th most populous county in the United States. In this capacity, she directed diversity, inclusion and equity work; led planning efforts for the 2020 Census; and oversaw strategy and activities to support immigrants, refugees and minority communities.
Hussein’s previous experience includes working in the Michigan Department of Human Services, State Senate District 5, and the City of Dearborn Heights. She serves on the board of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and eMgage. She previously served on the board of the League of Women Voters. Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed her to the 2020 Census statewide Complete Count Committee. Hussein holds a bachelor's degree in history and political science from the University of Michigan, and a master's degree in counseling from Spring Arbor University.
“I look forward to helping Secretary Benson and her administration achieve their goals in the coming years,” said Hussein. “Increasing voter participation and better serving all Michiganders as they interact with state government is critical to our democracy and directly aligns with my passion and values.”
Hussein replaces Sarah Gonzales Triplett, who joined the Whitmer Administration in early 2020.