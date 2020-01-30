Today

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%.

Tomorrow

Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.