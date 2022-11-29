If you’re out and about shopping over the next few weeks, consider donating to a Stuff a Truck holiday toy collection. The annual drive, hosted by Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, will take place at several locations throughout the Lower Peninsula - including Walmart on Sherman Blvd. in Muskegon.
The Stuff a Truck collection at the Sherman Blvd. Walmart will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m.
The goal is to collect new, packaged toys, as many as it takes to “stuff” the back of a conservation officer patrol truck. All toys are donated locally to ensure more children have gifts to open Christmas Day.
“We want people to know that Michigan conservation officers are connected to our communities – not just in the law enforcement realm but also actively working to build community ties, too,” said Todd Szyska, acting assistant chief of the DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Christmas should be a time for peace, love, hope and joy. We want to share that spirit of the season by helping those in need and making the holiday a little brighter.”
Stuff a Truck started in Detroit on Belle Isle in 2019, with all toys donated to the Detroit Police Department’s Sergeant Santa program. Stuff a Truck has since expanded to include locations this year in Clare, Gaylord, Grandville, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Northville, Plainwell and Saginaw, donating to local Toys for Tots and Salvation Army organizations.
“We started Stuff a Truck in Detroit to assist our fellow agency, the Detroit Police Department, with their longtime Sergeant Santa program,” Szyska said. “Our concept was simply to see if we could stuff the bed of a conservation officer patrol truck with donated toys. Well, that first year we not only filled one; we filled two trucks. It was always the hope that the Stuff a Truck concept would go beyond Detroit – there is definitely a need in many communities across Michigan during the Christmas season.”