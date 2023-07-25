WHITEHALL — Stibitz Farms hosted a White Lake Community Library Christmas in July event Tuesday morning, welcoming a little over a dozen area children to its farm.
There, the kids learned about how Christmas trees are harvested on the farm - Ann Stibitz showed visitors how to prune Christmas trees' branches, or as she put it, "give them a haircut" - got a chance to meet Santa Claus while he was on his summer vacation, read the book Click Clack Ho-Ho-Ho, and sang Jingle Bells. Kids were also able to feed the farm's chickens and goats.
While Stibitz has hosted kids' outings before at Christmas tree time, it was the first time that the farm has hosted a Christmas in July event according to Ann, daughter of farm owners Bill and Pam.
"We've had some smaller groups like that, but the library contacted us," Stibitz said. "It's a great opportunity. We love showing off the farm. The farm is always open. People come in and get produce, and they're more than welcome to come and see the chickens and the goats."
As part of the event, Stibitz showed off part of the farm's Christmas tree grounds, where trees of all different ages have been planted and are currently growing. She said it was fun to be able to explain to the guests how Christmas trees don't just pop up in one year. In fact, it takes close to a dozen years for a Christmas tree to be big enough to be used for that purpose.
"There's a big misconception, and we see it at Christmas tree time," Stibitz said. "People will think that you put a Christmas tree in the ground and (the) next year, it's eight feet tall. I just tried to explain, (one) tree is three years old, (another) tree is 10 years old. It takes that long. I think it's important to explain too, about all the work that goes into it."
Stibitz noted that on a Facebook page she's a member of, she's often seeing inexperienced tree farmers post about acquiring farms and immediately talk about planting thousands of trees, and more experienced farmers have to let them know that's not a good idea.
"You don't want 10,000 trees to be mature at the same time," Stibitz said. "A lot of people think that you can just put a Christmas tree in the ground and walk away from it. Our dad does something every day on the trees. We kind of take it for granted because we grew up here. We assume that everyone knows how chickens grow up and how goats grow and what goes into it. We love educating. We love teaching.
"We're very grateful that they thought of us to do this. This is a lot of fun."
Sarah Stibitz, Ann's sister, said she and son Carter have recently returned to the area after living in Texas for the past dozen years. She was pleased to introduce kids to farming.
"It's so important for little kids to see other types of life going on," Sarah said. "Nowadays, a lot of kids don't have that. (They think,) 'It's on YouTube.' To actually be able to see where chicken comes from, or an egg, that stuff is really important to know."
The farm offers staples such as fruit preserves, produce, maple syrup and mustard in its market and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.
"We're awesome," said Carter.