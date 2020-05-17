Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low 52F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Higher wind gusts possible.