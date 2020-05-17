WHITEHALL – Local White Lake women have been “wineing” one another thanks to a new Facebook group created by one local Whitehall resident.
“Last week I had a friend invite me to this large Michigan Wine by Friends group. It had like 34,000 people in it, and the point of it was you share your address and put together little gift bags of wine, or chocolate or other pampering things,” said Whitehall resident Nikki Thompson.
“You are just gifting other people and trying to make them feel good during quarantine time.”
Due to the size of the group, Thompson found it very intimidating, and decided to start her own for her friends and acquaintances within her local community.
She said at first, she only invited her friends, but told them to invite people that they knew. She said the goal is to keep it small, trying to keep it to about 200 people, but it has grown a little beyond that.
Now, the Facebook group has a membership of 245 people, but she is working to set approval restrictions to help keep things manageable.
In the beginning the group asked members to post their addresses. Once posted, an anonymous person would deliver the person their wine and some gifts.
After a person has been “wined,” they are expected to post a picture and a thank you to the Facebook group. In return recipients are asked to pay it forward to someone else.
“It is just about spreading joy, and a sense of community, when we are not able to be physically together.”
It isn’t as common, but some people have received more than one bottle of wine. To try and prevent this Thompson has implemented a new policy.
“I started a new thread today (Monday, May 11), where you have a little bit of accountability, where you are responsible for ‘wining’ the person that commented above you. So that way people could get back into it if they’ve already been wined [sic], plus there is a little bit of a follow up.”
Now, she said, people don’t have to wonder when they will be receiving their wine and gifts.
Although the group was originally meant for wine drinkers, Thompson said there are also people who participate that don’t drink alcohol. These people just update the group in the comments on what it is they would prefer to receive.
There is no recommended spending limit, and the members of the group seem to be very understanding.
“People are really understanding, that they give as they are able [sic], and that it is the thought that counts.”
After the stay-at-home order concludes Thompson doesn’t think she will continue the group. Her hope is that people stay in the giving spirit afterwards, and continue doing things for their family, friends and neighbors.