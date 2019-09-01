Local student, Seth Geiger, from Calvary Christian School in Fruitport, had the opportunity to show off his love for history by competing in a regional History Bee on April 13, in West Bloomfield, MI.
The National History Bee and Bowl are buzzer-based history quiz competitions for elementary, middle, and high school-aged students throughout the United States. The Bee is organized by The International Academic Competitions which organizes events in over 30 countries around the world, including the biennial International History Olympiad.
Geiger was one of the top eight finalists who advanced onto the championship buzzer round where he finished in 2nd place. He qualified to compete in the National History Bee competition, where nearly 1600 of the best and brightest Middle School and Elementary students in the United States met in Rosemont, Illinois from June 7-10 for the 2019 Middle School and Elementary National Championships of the National History Bee & Bowl, US Academic Bee & Bowl, National Science Bee, International Geography Bee, US Geography Olympiad, and National Humanities Bee.
Seth advanced on to the quarter finals and finished in the top 27% of the 292 8th graders who competed in the events.
Seth says that he enjoys all periods of history, but credits his initial interest to hearing stories about his maternal grandfather who served in the Pacific theater in the US Navy during World War II. He adds, “I thank God for the people in my life who have encouraged me to read about all aspects of history.”
Geiger was recognized at an event at his school by his Assistant Principal Rick Maine where his school congratulated him on the advancement to compete at The National History Bee.
Seth is the son of Scott and Angie Geiger of Whitehall.