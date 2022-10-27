Census Day Enrollment (count day) counts throughout the state of Michigan took place this year on Tuesday, Oct. 5, despite being typically recorded on the first Wednesday of October each year. Count day represents what funds a school can receive based on attendance, and establishes a baseline count of a total number of students at each individual school with important demographic information. There will be a second count on Feb. 8, 2023, due to the fall count day taking place on Yom Kippur. With this second count, it will allow students who may have missed school Oct. 5, and attendance by Feb. 8 may increase.
A message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Superintendent Jeanice Swift of Ann Arbor Public Schools announced that the governor will work to change the law around count day with the Michigan Legislature. The annual count day occurring the same day as the Jewish holiday affects student attendance statewide. In a letter from Deputy Superintendent Kyle Guerrant to local and intermediate schools, Guerrant wrote “A district may request an alternate day using the appropriate application form, per state law, and approval will be granted provided the application satisfies the requirements for an alternate count day in law.” The Michigan Department of Education is advising the state legislature to amend the law to change the count to go over a longer period of time, as opposed to one single day.
For the 2021-22 school year, Reeths-Puffer Schools (RP) recorded 3,535 students, and this year RP recorded 3,548 students. Whitehall District Schools’ total district head count for this school year is 1,993 students, which like R-P is right around the number from a year ago. At Montague Area Public Schools (MAPS), the number of students this year decreased from last year, but still lies within the proposed budget of student count for this school year. This school year’s count is listed at 1,353 students, compared to the 2021-22 school year amount of about 1,371 students.
“The change in student count has largely contributed to a smaller incoming youth kindergarten class than last year’s seniors. This is consistent with the lower birth rates that we have seen in past years,” stated Montague superintendent Jeffrey Johnson.
If a student is absent on count day and the absence is excused, the student has 30 days to return and attend their scheduled classes. If a student is marked unexcused on count day, the student has 10 days to return and attend their scheduled classes.