Both Reeths-Puffer Schools and the Montague Area Public Schools have seen a decline in their student population this school year, according to preliminary results of a second student count day.
Meanwhile, neighboring Whitehall District Schools has had a slight uptick in enrollment.
School districts in Michigan did their most recent student count on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The first count of the school year was taken in the fall.
In the fall, Reeths-Puffer counted 3,572 students attending school in the district. Since then, the population has declined by 14 students, now making it 3,558.
Superintendent Steve Edwards said the drop in students is consistent with years past. Last school year, the district graduated 300 seniors, but received only 200 incoming kindergartners for the year.
Edwards said this loss of 100 students from year to year has had a more significant impact on the district.
Montague Area Public Schools is down 29 students from the fall to now. In the fall the district reported a count of 1,492 students, making the new count 1,463.
“Over half of the students lost were from grades K-3, which can be more transient ages as families are moving to get themselves settled into a district or a residence. The district has experienced similar student loss within the school year in years past, although we tend to gain enrollment numbers the next fall, e-mailed superintendent Jeffrey Johnson.
“In the past five years, the district has fluctuated its district student count between 1,447 and 1,529 students.”
Whitehall’s K-12 enrollment has increased by 10 students from the fall. The February count was 2,017.
“Our enrollment is stable,” said Superintendent Dr. Jerry McDowell. “Our outlook is strong. We continue to make gains academically and from a stewardship perspective. We are excited about the opportunities we provide for students to participate and excel in our schools, and expect our student population to grow as we move forward. Whitehall is a great place to raise your children!”
Taking an accurate count of the students is critical for school districts. The fall count day accounts for 90-percent of the state funding a school district receives, the other 10-percent is dependent on the count in February.