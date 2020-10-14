MONTAGUE – The first ever Montague Market will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Montague High School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is craft market that will have a number of items available for purchase to the public. All of the items are made by Montague High School students.
The organizers are seniors Bailey Bellinger and Ashlyn Nichols. Bellinger said last year her and Nichols did a knitting demonstration for classmates that resulted in them creating the high school knitting club.
The girls wanted to figure out a way to sell the goods they were making. But with COVID-19 they figured the safest way to do so would be to do something outdoors.
To find people who might be interested in participating a survey was sent out to the students at the school.
“So, we sent out a survey to the Montague student body. Other students who also have their own products will be selling them there (Montague Market),” said Bellinger.
At the time of the interview, Bellinger said there were as many as 10 students who would be selling their goods at the Montague Market. However, she said they were working to get more.
Originally, the girls envisioned the market being something sort of like a drive thru. Where people would buy things through the window of their car.
But Bellinger said it came as a relief when principal Troy Moran thought it was going to be something would walk around and do.
In addition to the knitted products made by Bellinger and Nichols; some of the other items being sold include: homemade jams, floral arrangements, welded products and more.
Items being sold range from $2 to $40.