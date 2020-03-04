WHITEHALL – The annual spring eighth grade trip to Washington D.C. has been approved by the Whitehall District School board of education.
The school board approved the five-day trip (May 6-10).
Teacher Troy Love wrote that the purpose of the overnight trip is to "give students the opportunity to learn about their nation in the greatest U.S. history classroom in the world - Washington D.C.
Ninety students are expected to take the trip, and will be riding on three charter motor coaches. They will be accompanied by seven adult chaperones.
The students and their families will pay for the trip. The cost per student is $711.