We at the White Lake Beacon, would like to thank you for your subscription to the area’s best source of local, trustworthy news.
Due to rising cost in operations and COVID-19 beginning in July your subscription rate will increase $1.00 per month upon your renewal.
We are very appreciative of your continued support of local journalism. We also want to alert you that your subscription also includes full access to our digital content at https://www.shorelinemedia.net/white_lake_beacon/ including our e-edition. Wherever and however you read your local news, you will have full access to everything we publish.