During both conference nights at Whitehall High School, Tuesday, February 11 and Wednesday, February 12, a suicide prevention training (QPR) will be open to all parents and community members beginning at 6:00 p.m. in room A101.
One myth you will learn is talking about suicide won't give somebody the idea to do it, but rather not talking about suicide is a risk. Don't take the risk and learn how to recognize the signs and what to do.
This one hour course may just save a life. You may call Sue Erndteman, School Social Worker, at 231-893-1033 with any questions.