WHITEHALL – The Playhouse at White Lake has opted to cancel its in-person, distanced performance of Summer Breeze: the live outdoor concert scheduled for Aug. 22.
With the advent of Executive Order 2020-160, events with outdoor audiences were decreased by more than half, and as such, the Playhouse has chosen to instead provide alternate programming for our audiences. In the hopes of connecting more often patrons in the cooler months ahead, and with the support of a generous sponsorship from the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, The Playhouse will be creating a musical series featuring well-known, professional West Michigan musicians, which can be streamed to any device.
The staff of the Playhouse apologizes for this disappointing news, and deeply appreciates your understanding during these unprecedented times.
This has been a difficult year for everyone in every walk of life, and especially so for artists and those who love to support the arts. The Playhouse is committed to creating new ways to engage with artists and audiences, and will be here to welcome patrons back with open arms, when it can once again open its doors to the public.
Leadership at the Playhouse is open to small, indoor concerts once permitted, or live streamed concerts with little or no in-person audiences, and/ or on-demand performances. The staff at the Playhouse will work creatively to continue connecting our community, just as was done this summer with virtual theatre programming, From Our House to Yours.
As The Playhouse moves into the fall, new ways to create community and connect over a shared love of the arts will be available. Until then, please follow the Playhouse website, social media on Facebook and Instagram, for updated information and programming.