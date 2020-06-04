MONTAGUE – It has been tradition in the White Lake Area that the Arts Council of White Lake put on a Tuesday night summer concert series in Downtown Montague.
The concerts, which usually take place at the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Band Shell near the south end of Water Street, will see some changes to its schedule. The concerts for June have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Director Erin Peyer is hopeful that concerts scheduled for July and August will still be able to take place.
These are the concerts people can still look forward to:
July 7: Mark Lavengood
July 14: Delilah DeWylde
July 21: Earth Radio
July 28: Serita's Black Rose
August 4: Westside Soul-Surfers
August 11: The Smiths
August 18: May Erlewine
In an email she wrote, “We are still hopeful July and August concerts will be able to happen - in some form - and will be making decisions about those a month at a time.”
In addition to some of the concerts being cancelled, Peyer wrote that the ACWL Artisan Market for June will be cancelled, as well as their July 19 fundraiser Art in the Barn.