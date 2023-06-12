Sunday outdoor worship services will be offered to the public again this summer at the Ludington State Park and a public park located in Silver Lake. The services, as coordinated by Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne of ArkLight Ministries of Ludington, will be interdenominational and will include group singing, special music, children and adult messages and prayer concerns. A free will offering will be taken to benefit the Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries. The OMCI&FM is a local non-profit organization that provided family ministry assistance to the Mason and Oceana jails, Angel Tree Ministries, Grace Adventures Christian Camp in Silver Lake, Aviation Boot Camp, and local church camp opportunities.
Worship services scheduled at Ludington State Park will be Sundays from Father’s Day (June 18) through Labor Day Sunday (Sept. 3). Services start at 10 a.m. at the Amphitheater in the Park. Public parking is available but requires a State Park vehicle pass. The June 18 service will feature special music by Adison Thorne who was a 13 y.o. soloist at the Girls LudRock Musical Salute at LACA in May 2023. Worship organizers at both parks are inviting singers and youth groups to come out and share their talents. Call the numbers below to schedule a Sunday. Worship leaders will be Chaplain Jerry and Carol Thorne. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231)301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information or interest in assisting in any of the services.
The Silver Lake Outdoor Worship will be held at a local park, to be announced. This will be the 34th year for OMCI&FM to offer summer worship services in the Silver Lake area. These Sunday services are scheduled from Father’s Day, June 18, through Sept. 10, starting at 10 a.m. Worship leaders are Chaplain Terry and Deb Montambo. Contact them at (231)740-1651 or terrymontambo@gmail.com for more information, directions, or interest in assisting in any of the services.
For both worship services, the public is invited as well as campers and dress code is casual. Post your calendar to attend and support the services of interest. Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231)301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net for more information about either park’s services.