WHITEHALL – This year the summer learning program may look different than normal, but the White Lake Community Library is excited to offer the program virtually.
On Monday, June 15, you can pick up a starter packet in front of the library anytime from 5-8pm. Each starter packet will include a free book, details about registration, a craft, and a calendar of events and activities hosted by the library virtually this summer.
June 15 is the official kick-off date for the program, but if you cannot pick up a starter packet that day, you can start the program without one and they will be available upon request at the library.
“Imagine Your Story” is the theme for this year’s free, seven-week program designed to keep kids reading and learning during the summer months. It is open to all youth, preschoolers through 6th grade, with a separate program for teens.
The children’s program will feature weekly virtual story times. There will also be some live Family-Night style programs online, such as an evening with local performer Patchwork Pear on June 18th and one with PaleoJoe on June 25th.
Several special events just for older children and teens are also planned. Sign-up begins on Monday, June 15, and the program ends on Friday, July 31.
This year, the reading program will be held on a platform called READsquared. Each participant who registers on the library’s READsquared webpage at http://whitelake.readsquared.com/ will be entered to win one of our grand prizes at the end of July.
Many of the prizes this summer will be from local businesses in the White Lake area. A paper copy of summer reading logs will be available to anyone without internet access upon request. You can also access all printable pages from the starter kits on our website.
This year’s teen reading challenge, for young people age 12 and up, offers a chance to win prizes for reading or listening to books during the summer. Several events just for teens will also be offered, including an “Imagine Your Story” themed online drawing contest for a chance to win a $50 giftcard.
For more information, visit the kids and teens pages at wlclib.org, or call 231-894-9531. You can also find us on Facebook and Instagram (@whitelakelibrary).