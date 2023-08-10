The Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse at White Lake has offered seven weekends of live entertainment between July and August so far. This weekend, their eighth and final installment opens for four shows, while also closing out the season. Beau Jest has been called "A light, sweet romantic comedy,” by the Chicago Tribune and offers the perfect summer fare for an enjoyable show at the theatre. Featuring well-known lakeshore director Jason Bertoia guiding the all-local cast, they answer the inquiry, 'What do you do when your boyfriend just isn’t the kind you can bring home to your parents?' This lighthearted summer play portrays what can go wrong when a young woman hires an actor to pretend to be her boyfriend and hilarity ensues.
Show times for the performance are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20. Tickets are $22 for matinee performances and $27 for evening performance, with $12 student rush tickets at the box office on show day.
Generously underwritten by Eastbrook Homes, tickets are available online now, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall, during business hours. To learn more about the upcoming First Friday Michigan Music concert series, White Lake Youth Theatre’s Saturday School for the Arts or offerings at the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media.