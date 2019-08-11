Today

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 82F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.