On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency due to the first diagnosed cases of COVID-19 (the coronavirus) in Michigan.
On Thursday, she issued guidelines that called for the cancellation or postponement of public gatherings of 100 or more people. Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun of the Dept. of Health and Human Services, was explicit: “Large gatherings, conferences and sporting events of 100 or more should be canceled or postponed.”
Accordingly, West Michigan Symphony Executive Director Andy Buelow has announced the following event postponements at this time:
• Friday night’s March 13 WMS concert, Introducing Sujari Britt, at the Frauenthal Center.
• Saturday night’s March 14 recital with Sujari Britt at the Block.
• Sunday afternoon’s March 15 concert of the WMS Children’s Choir and Debut Strings.
•Wednesday, March 18’s Movies+Music screening of Pink Floyd’s The Wall.
• Saturday, March 21’s 10:30 a.m. Dooby Dooby Moosic
Buelow stressed that these are postponements, not cancellations, and that rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. Patrons are advised to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for the future dates; or may be exchanged at no charge for other WMS events.
“West Michigan Symphony is committed to the health and safety of our audience members, volunteers, musicians and staff—and to operating with the community’s best interests foremost,” Buelow stated. “We deeply regret having to postpone these events and will do everything we can to reschedule them. At this point, we are still planning to proceed with concerts and events beyond Saturday, March 21. We are in regular contact with Public Health – Muskegon County, which is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our community in conjunction with local, state and federal partners. We will keep our patrons, the media and community partners apprised of any future change in plans.”
WMS patrons with questions may call the ticket office at 231-726-3231 for more information.