The Tatiana Eva-Marie Quintet, a French gypsy jazz ensemble, will perform at the Book Nook at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. A reservations-only French dinner will be held at 6 p.m. including Poulet á la Provençal with baguette and dessert. Tickets are available at www.buybooknook.com.
Nicknamed the Gypsy-jazz Warbler by the New York Times, Tatiana Eva-Marie is a transatlantic bandleader, singer, author, and actress based in Brooklyn. She plays French pop derived from the Django tradition with Balkan Gypsy and folk influences.
Accruing over 70 million views on YouTube, Tatiana Eva-Marie was acclaimed as a millennial shaking up the jazz scene by magazine Vanity Fair. She performs regularly in New York at various clubs (Dizzy’s Club, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, Birdland, Joe’s Pub), across the USA (New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Freight and Salvage, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Tucson Jazz Festival) and around the world.
Though her interests have led her to explore a wide range of musical styles, Tatiana Eva-Marie’s craft is always inspired by her own French and Balkan heritage; a love for the Parisian art scene era spanning the 1920s to the 60s; a passion for traditional Gypsy songs; a fascination for New Orleans music; and a deep connection to the Great American Songbook.
Born into a family of musicians, painters, and poets, Tatiana began her career at age four, immersed in the world of show business. Before her 20s, she had already recorded many albums, established herself as an actress on the Paris stage, written and directed two musicals, while pursuing a Master’s Degree in medieval studies at the Sorbonne University. Completely dedicated to an interdisciplinary approach to artistic creation, she developed a fascination for the Renaissance Man archetype and began to travel the world collaborating with artists of various spheres. She soon chose New York as her home base, where she quickly built up a reputation as a singer, and started the Avalon Jazz Band, which became overnight the number one reference for French swing around the world. With her musicians, she performed on some of the most important American stages and became the international ambassador of “1930s Paris”.