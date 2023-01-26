The ACWL-Nuveen is pleased to showcase the multi-talented, Grand Rapids artist, Tatsuki Hakoyama in a solo exhibition entitled Human/Nature. Tatsuki – or Taz, as he likes to be called – is recognized for his thought-provoking magical realism painting style. But is creativity has no bounds. As well as being an all-around extremely talented visual artist, he is also a musician/composer, an engaging educator, and skateboard enthusiast.
ACWL-Nuveen staff met Taz when he served as a mentor for the Emerging Artist of Color Resident, Elijah Pierce, in August 2022. Over the course of three weeks Taz met one-on-one with Elijah helping guide him on ways to improve his painting and drawing. The ACWL was impressed with his style and quickly knew Taz would be an excellent guest artist for the 2023 exhibition season. They are excited to share Taz’s artwork, and his artistic instruction with the White Lake community over the coming weeks. He will be offering two classes while his exhibition is up, an Intro to Oil Painting class and a Handmade Paper class.
Human/Nature will be on display from Friday, Jan. 27 through Mar. 11. According to Taz, the exhibit will be "a collection of pieces from various bodies of work. The underlying theme is the relationship that we as humans have with nature." A public reception will be held Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Taz will be talking about his work in the gallery starting at 6 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided.