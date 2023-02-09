WHITEHALL — At the Arts Council of White Lake (ACWL) Nuveen from Jan. 27 through March 11, visitors will be able to see the art gallery’s newest guest temporary exhibit, “Human/Nature.” These magical realist oil paintings were created by Tatsuki (Taz) Hakoyama, a Japanese fine artist who works and lives in Grand Rapids, who also showcases his work in group and solo exhibitions. Hakoyama received his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and his master’s degree from Kendall College of Art & Design, where he now is an educator, along with Grand Rapids Community College.
The overall theme of the Human/Nature collection is the relationship humans have with nature. The human condition series, or Human/Nature, according to Hakoyama through his artwork, “explores various emotions, states of mind, struggles, and choices that we make, with an emphasis on the millennial generation (and younger) that exists in a critical time environmentally, politically, and economically. Through figurative allegory, the Human Condition series raises questions about the hard choices that we make in our lives, often dictated by societal norms and expectations.”
Hakoyama’s paintings typically mirror society’s roles in altering our perceptions, informed by his experience with different lifestyles and cultures, along with the value of these nations. While Hakoyama currently lives in Michigan, he has also lived in Japan and Samoa. Through his life experiences, he loves exploring different subjects of media, but his passion mostly exists in creating allegorical oil paintings that analyze and reflect on relevant topics inspired by other magical realist painters who involve a sense of strangeness and unfamiliarity to what may in reality be dull or monotonous scenes within their work. While Hakoyama is influenced by the artwork of magical realist painters, his other wide range of mediums and content also include paper-making and drawing.
The ACWL-Nuveen exhibit is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes, as will all future guest exhibits in 2023. Aside from Human/Nature, his other exhibits are called “Darkness and Light” and “Searching for the Middle Path.” He also has collections of miscellaneous paintings, paper-makings and drawings that are available to view on his website.
For more information on Hakoyama’s work, visit Taz Hakoyama’s website at www.tatsukihakoyama.com.
The ACWL-Nuveen, located at 106 E. Colby St. in Whitehall, is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. The art gallery offers classes, workshops with the artists, camps, music-based classes, art kits and more. For more information on the ACWL-Nuveen, visit www.artswhitelake.org.