The Teddy Bear Trail is a holiday-themed trail around Downtown Muskegon Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Hosted by the Muskegon Museum of Art as a part of the annual Festival of Wreaths, the Teddy Bear Trail is a family fun event to kick off the holiday season.
Consisting of five stops along the trail, participants can bring their teddy bear or favorite stuffed animal on a holiday adventure. Teddy Bear adoptions will be available for those who do not have a teddy bear.
Teddy Bear Trail Stops:
• Muskegon Museum of Art: Meet Santa & warm up with hot cocoa and candy canes
• Muskegon Community College Sturrus Technology Center: Teddy Bear Check-ups by MCC Nursing Club
• Muskegon Museum of History and Science (Lakeshore Museum Center): Holiday crafts
• Hackley Public Library: Storytime (Start times every half-hour starting at 9:15)
• Western Ave. Chalets: Donuts provided by Morat’s Bakery
Participants are encouraged to start their Teddy Bear Trail adventure at the Muskegon Museum of Art where they will receive a special teddy bear bracelet. Participants must show their bracelets when arriving at each location. Maps for the Teddy Bear Trail will be available at each participating location.
The cost for Teddy Bear Trail is $5 per person. Advanced ticket purchase is required and can be purchased online on Eventbrite or the Muskegon Museum of Art’s gift shop. Children must be accompanied by one adult.
Teddy Bear Trail is underwritten by Caron & Floyd Farmer.
For more information or questions, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or call at 231-720-2574.