MONTAGUE — What was intended to be a forum for local voters to hear from both candidates for the state senate Monday night at Montague City Hall ended up being a one-man "hot seat," as Democratic candidate and current state representative Terry Sabo put it.
Sabo, who also was part of a similar event in Muskegon Heights that same evening, was the only candidate to respond to attempts by Reviving Our American Democracy (ROAD) to secure attendance at the forum. Incumbent Jon Bumstead, a Republican, was unavailable according to a ROAD statement that said they contacted his office several times.
"After discussion among the ROAD board, we decided that we should go ahead with an event that featured a candidate for state senate, Rep. Sabo," the statement read. "ROAD has held several events of this sort in the past and have secured the participation of both candidates."
The race between the two is for a seat representing the redrawn 32nd district in the state senate, which will take effect in the next legislative session. Bumstead currently represents the 34th district, which encompasses much of the new 32nd district.
Sabo's opening remarks were followed by about 30 minutes of Q&A between himself and the audience, which consisted of about a couple of dozen local voters. Sabo was given a rough two-minute limit to address each question, though he jokingly asked for and received some leeway on that.
Sabo addressed several topics at the forum, including naming three top priorities he will address if elected: Fixing the revised no-fault insurance law, which he said he reluctantly voted for because it already had the votes to pass, but now regrets that vote after seeing the effects it's had on some in the state; working on the affordable housing conundrum that faces many around the nation, including in this district; and women's reproductive freedom, which is on the ballot this year as well via Proposal 3.
The no-fault law seemed to be the issue that took up most of the oxygen. Sabo said he's aware of problems with the bill, which include limits on what insurers must pay for attendant care if an accident results in catastrophic injury, and said he is frustrated with leadership's seeming disinterest in fixing it. He plans to address the topic further if elected to the higher chamber of the state legislature.
Another topic broached was the recent kerfuffle involving a proposed Muskegon County casino in Fruitport Township, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined to support earlier this year to much local controversy. Sabo recently expressed strong disagreement in the press when the Bumstead camp claimed he too opposed the casino, saying he did support it and in fact met with Whitmer about it in hopes of securing her support as well.
Sabo added that he believes Muskegon's "world-class" wastewater facility is underutilized, claiming it's only using a little over 25 percent of its capacity right now, and that he plans to work to attract more teachers to Michigan. He said the profession "is under attack" both financially and socially, and compared it to similar issues facing police and fire departments around the state.