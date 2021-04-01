This concludes our multi-part series looking at COVID-19 as it relates to wrestling.
MUSKEGON COUNTY – Michigan high school wrestling season is nearing its conclusion with area athletes currently competing for district, regional and state glory; but due to the unique and personal nature of the sports many districts have had to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
But is it enough?
“I think because they are contact sports that you know, it is still increasing the exposure risk and the possibility that the kids will need to be quarantine if one of the parties is being deemed COVID positive,” said Muskegon County health director Kathy Moore.
Moore said that the county has seen an increase in young athletes contacting COVID-19, but can’t say for sure if wrestlers make up a bigger or smaller percentage in those increased numbers.
She said that the rapid testing that wrestlers prior to their tournaments isn’t as affective as other tests.
It's not as is not as effective as the nasopharyngeal test. But all of them have to have a plan that if there is a positive then we follow it up with a laboratory test,” said Moore.
She said that the school district has to report all test results to the State of Michigan database.
When asked if she felt sports should have resumed within the county this year Moore said it was tough to say. Currently, COVID-19 cases are on the rise, but last month she said they were below three-percent.
“So, it really looked like actually a good time to move in that direction, because I was feeling quite confident that this real big crisis was behind us. It’s just things took a different turn and I think that's more relative to the variant,” said Moore.
The current cases of COVID-19 in Muskegon County she believes is a mixture of both the new variant strain and the previous one.
Moore said that the positive COVID-19 cases in the county have doubled, and they continue to climb. But said one positive is that hospital capacity is still at a manageable level.
She said there was only one death in the month of March and only four in the month of February, but said that happened at the beginning of the month.
“So, it seems like the severe and fatal cases have declined, and that is mostly due to the vaccinations we believe [sic].”
Because of a familiarity with masks and social distancing, as well as people getting the vaccine, Moore said she doesn’t believe the county will have a “super surge” like they did last November. She said the number of cases has become much more manageable.
Muskegon Count has administered 80,218 shots of the vaccine to people in the county, that number includes both the single and double doses given to people. Most of those vaccines have been given to elderly adults.
However, starting on Monday, April 5 teens and adults 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.