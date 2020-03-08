Celebrate local art and artists at the 20th annual Change of Seasons Reception on Saturday, March 14, from 1:00 — 3:00 p.m. at the Arts Council of White Lake — Nuveen Center (ACWL-Nuveen).
The reception is free and open to the public with refreshments generously provided by Mylan’s Waterfront Grille. The award ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. for entrants in the adult and youth categories with special recognition for young artists in four different age divisions.
This year’s juror is Sally Rose. Rose recently retired as head of the Fibers program in the Department of Art and Design at Central Michigan University. She has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions locally, nationally and internationally, receiving an honorable mention in the 4th Cheongju International Craft Biennale in Korea.
Her work is included in the Lark Book — 500 Paper Objects: New Dimensions in Paper Art, and is represented in the collections of the R.C. Williams Papermaking Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Budapest Museum of Fine Art in Hungary. Her training includes a BFA from Colorado State University and an MFA from Indiana University-Bloomington.
Adult entrants include Bev Hundley, William Randall, Cara O’Brien, Casey Bemis, Christy DeHoog Johnson, Diane Zoellmer, Hana Girdvainis-Sawyer, Jessica Tanis, Laurel Geis, Linda Foley, Lori Coleman, Melina Schertenlieb, Missy Morrow, Peter Johnson, Roycine King, Sarah Sass, Susan Wink, Suzanne Moynihan and Tim Prosch.
This year’s Change of Seasons sponsors are Laura Schultz, Jane Hanna, Shelby State Bank Montague Branch, Mylan’s Waterfront Grille and the Trophy Center of West Michigan. The generosity of these individuals and businesses contribute to the success of the Change of Seasons exhibit and make the awards possible.
To learn more about the ACWL-Nuveen and its programming, visit www.artswhitelake.org, call (231) 893-2524, or stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall. ACWL-Nuveen is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.