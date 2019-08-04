MONTAGUE – A White Lake tradition, the White Lake Area Sportfishing Association (WLASA) holds a community fish boil at the Montague Band Shell to raise funds for its programs to promote the sport of fishing.
Named after a notable local fisherman, the Bill Gillan Memorial Fish Boil celebrates its 37th year serving boiled salmon and trout. Over 550 pounds of wild caught filets are expected to be prepared. The meal also includes boiled redskin potatoes and onions, melted butter, fresh cucumber and tomato, roll and butter, water and coffee. Soda pop is available at extra charge.
The event will be Saturday, August 17, from 4-8 p.m. at the Montague Rotary Band Shell near the boat launch. This event is the only major fundraiser for WLASA and its many community and environmental projects to benefit area fisheries.
Information booths about fishing and eating safe fish along with various children’s activities will be featured. There will also be an 8 p.m .raffle drawing with a deluxe fishing kayak, fishing charters, various fishing equipment and golf outings. Prizes will be on display and those who enter the drawings need not be present to win. All raffle tickets are $5..
The Fish Boil each year draws between 400 and 600 people with many visitors from other towns and states attending. The donation requested is $12 for adults, $6 for ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.