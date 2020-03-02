Take a first-hand look at the various products and services offered by White Lake Area businesses on Saturday, March 21, at the White Lake Community Business Expo held at Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Drive.
Admission to the Business Expo, presented by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, is free to the public and held in conjunction with the popular Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast. Hours of the Expo are 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
“This is a great way to become familiar with all that the area has to offer in products and services,” says Amy VanLoon, executive director of the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. “Come out and support the individuals that make up our business community!”
Expect one-on-one interaction with local business owners, as well as the opportunity to take part in hourly giveaways, a grand prize drawing, and booth giveaways and freebies! Winners will be announced during the event.
Thank you to our sponsors: Gold Sponsor: Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Shoreline Restoration & Construction; Silver Sponsors: Boardwell Mechanical Services and White Lake Agency; Bronze Sponsors: MasterTag, Transnation Title Agency, White Lake Assisted Living, and White Lake Beacon.
For additional information or to request an application to reserve a booth, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585, info@whitelake.org or visit www.whitelake.org.