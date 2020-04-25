WHITEHALL – For some people, giving back is just ingrained in their DNA.
This is definitely the case for one local resident. On the surface, the efforts made look similar to other stories of people banding together and helping one another, but if you scratch the surface and dig a little deeper, it is about so much more.
Diep Lyvre currently lives in Whitehall, but what makes her story so unique is her background. Lyvre has only lived in the United States for two years and speaks very little English, but she does not let that slow her down one bit.
Lyvre’s passion for giving back and pursuing the American dream shines through in all areas of her life. She currently works for the Whitehall School District during the day, and when she gets home from work she sews masks to donate to the community.
When the coronavirus outbreak began, Lyvre knew she could help and wanted to make a difference. What is astounding is that even with the very short time she has lived in the United States, she considers this her home.
“I love America. I am so very sad to see our country have so many people die from this virus. I want to make a small contribution by making masks to help people around my neighborhood,” said Lyvre.
This “small contribution” Lyvre is referring to is not small at all. She is averaging about 50 face-covering masks made per night, and has already donated in the range of 550 to 600 masks so far. That number keeps growing.
When Lyvre lived in Vietnam, she sewed shoes and clothes for work. It was a no-brainer that the trade she once excelled in back in Vietnam could now allow her to make a difference in her West Michigan community.
Lyvre is not looking to make a profit nor is she accepting payment for masks. Profit is not what it is about for her.
“A lot of people want to give me money for masks, but I tell them I will not take their money. Some people have donated fabric, or money for fabric to make masks and I really appreciate them. This gives me even more strength to make masks to help people,” said Lyvre.
Lyvre’s story is a story of the American dream that she is living out every single day. Not only does she want to be successful for her family, she also wants to make a positive impact on her community.
Her patriotism to the United States overshadows the fact that she was not born here. It goes to show, it doesn’t matter where you were born or what your background is, there is always opportunity to work hard, give back, and make a huge difference in this world…and that’s the American dream.
If you are inspired by Diep Lyvre’s story, she is accepting donations of fabric, elastic, and thread. These items are becoming difficult for her to find. Lyvre is directing members of the community to reach out to her through her personal Facebook account for more information on donations and masks.