The Summer Theatre Festival offers three more shows with live music and theatre at The Playhouse at White Lake, including this weekend with a one-night only show of Superstar: The Carpenters Reimagined.
Starring West-End/Broadway artist and producer Helen Welch, this is a celebration of the music that moved an entire generation. Richard Carpenter, the American musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer who formed half of the sibling duo the Carpenters alongside his younger sister Karen has given his blessing to greenlight this new, live docu-musical Superstar. The Songs. The Stories. The Carpenters. The Carpenters' music is an American classic and this single evening production brings their music back to life, live and in-person with a full band on the historic Playhouse stage Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $27, with $12 student rush tickets available at the Box office the day of the show.
An original, fresh perspective of songs woven together with rare and fascinating back-stage stories that capture the true quality and essence of The Carpenters, this show offers a unique and enjoyable evening for music lovers of all ages. Helen’s distinctive alto voice settles in perfectly amidst the precise, lush new arrangements of songs such as: Close To You, We’ve Only Just Begun, Top of the World as well as the title song Superstar. This show honors the timeless music of The Carpenters.
Audiences all across the country rave about this nostalgic musical journey they say listeners can’t help but sing along to. Tickets for this one night showing of Helen Welch's Superstar: The Carpenters Reimagined! are available online now, at the box office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall, during business hours. To learn more about the upcoming First Friday Michigan Music concert series, White Lake Youth Theatre’s Saturday School for the Arts or offerings at the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media.