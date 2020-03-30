MONTAGUE – The City of Montague recently posted to their Facebook page that residents should only be flushing toilet paper down their toilets.
The posting advises against people using flushable wipes, which it says are not actually flushable.
From their posting made on March 30, “During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many stores are finding it hard to keep toilet paper in stock. Some customers have turned to so-called "flushable" wipes — which are not flushable despite the marketing slogan — and other paper products as alternatives.
“The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) reminds Michiganders to flush only toilet paper to avoid clogging public sewerage systems. Paper products including "flushable" wipes do not break down effectively in the sewer system, which can result in raw sewage backups in basements and expensive plumbing repair bills.”
The post warns that flushable wipes, and other items that might be flushed, can contribute to sewer blockages. If blocked, sewage may be discharged to nearby land and water.