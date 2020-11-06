National
Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 3, but going into the weekend the United States is still without a clear presidential winner.
Former Vice-President Joe Biden (D) heads into this weekend with a lead over rival and incumbent President Donald Trump (R). Biden leads Trump, according to numbers reported by the Associated Press 264 to 214 delegates, but would need to secure 270 for the win.
Michigan appeared to be a big victory for Biden who was leading the state at the time of publication.
But this election is still anyone’s game. Especially as absentee ballots continue to be counted, but are expected to lean more heavily in favor of the democratic candidate.
States with less certain results at the moment include: Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. Biden holds a lead in all but North Caroline, which appears to be leaning more in Trump’s favor.
The Atlantic reported that in states like Florida, absentee voting in the past has been quite popular with older republican voters. But this year, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, democrats were encouraging people to vote-by-mail instead of in-person.
Michigan’s Attorney General Jocelyn Benson this year had absentee ballots mailed to every voter in the state.
There have been some concerns about election fraud surrounding mail-in-voting from president’s camp, which has prompted him to begin initiating lawsuits in several states challenging the results of election.
Should there be a winner at the end of next week, the election could continue to be litigated afterwards. But according to The Hill article “Georgia judge throws out Trump’s campaign lawsuit on absentee ballots” at least one such lawsuit has already been dismissed.
Despite Trump being behind in the polls, republican candidates seem to be making up ground in the House of Representatives.
“Republicans have so far cut into the Democratic majority mostly by gaining back ground they lost in the 2018 midterms, when Democrats flipped House control. The GOP will defeat at least seven House Democrats, including six first-term representatives. They will also gain a seat previously occupied by independent Rep. Justin Amash,” From the CNBC article “Democrats are expected to lose House seats but keep their majority”.
Grand Rapids’ Amash, a never-Trump republican turned independent, lost to Peter Meijer (R) who is the son of billionaire Hank Meijer.
As for the Senate, many news agencies aren’t quite sure which direction it could swing, and are reporting that the final results of the election won’t be known until sometime in January.
Republican’s currently are the majority party within the Senate, but it all hinges on who is elected in Georgia.
“The run-off elections would take place on 5 January [sic], two days after the new Senate is due to convene,” from the BBC article “US Election 2020: Battle for US Senate could last until January.
“[…]If however the Democrats can gain both seats in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, this would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate.
Michigan
Looking at the election map alone might have someone believe Trump was winning the election here.
Trump looked to be the favorable candidate in most counties across the state, but that wasn’t the case in Marquette, Leelanau, Kent, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Ingham, Genesee, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw Counties.
Michigan’s top three most populated cities are Detroit, Grand Rapids and Warren; all three are located within one of these blue pro-Biden counties. Many other high populated cities and suburbs like the Sterling Heights, Ann Arbor, Lansing and Flint areas also are located inside one of these counties.
In 2016, Michigan proved to be a big victory for Trump, who beat out the heavily favored Hillary Clinton. In that election Trump won by a close 47.6-percent to Clinton’s 47.4-percent.
However, this year, the still unofficial voting totals looks to be 50.5-percent Biden and 47.9-percent Trump.
According to NBC News exit poll data 55-percent of white voters voted for Trump, but 80-percent of non-white voters were more in favor of Biden.
Michigan has seemingly appeared to elect a democratic senator as well with incumbent Gary Peters currently in the lead over challenger John James. This was the second time Peter’s has run for senate, the first of which was in 2018 against democrat Debbie Stabenow.
The electoral map looked mostly similar in this race compared to the presidential race. With democrats winning only a few, but highly populated counties, with the exception of Leelanau County voting in favor of James.
Most white voters favored James in this election, but non-whites were more in favor of the incumbent.
These results are likely not to be met without controversy, as WZZM 13 reports on their website that news outlets on Wednesday were calling for a Biden win despite the Secretary of State website saying otherwise.
“We only update the website when counties report their complete counts to us—even after counting is finished in individual counties (thereby giving results) there are still administrative and procedural things they need to do before the transmission happens, so sometimes it takes some time,” from a statement by Tracy Wimmer, Director of Media Relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to WZZM 13. “This delay is no way indicative of fraud or cause for concern.”
Michigan is among one of the state’s Trump has filed a lawsuit, James is also not backing down, and still hasn’t conceded.
Despite the supposed lead Biden and Peters hold, at the state level republicans would appear to be having greater success.
The Detroit Free Press reported that republicans still have control over the Michigan state House.
“Michigan Republicans retained control of the state House of Representatives after Tuesday’s election, and it appears they will hold the same 58-52 majority that they won in the 2018 vote,” reads the Detroit Free Press article “Republicans retain control of the Michigan state House after both parties flip seats”.
“Each party flipped two seats. But Democrats, who had high hopes of gaining state House control for the first time since the 2010 election, needed a net gain of four seats to do that.”
Muskegon County
The Muskegon County election website has, at the moment, reported that Trump was winning the county.
But that might not be the case, WZZM 13 reported that there was a counting error, and Biden might be doing better than what was originally reported, apparently taking the lead over his opponent. The errors appeared to have occurred in Casnovia Township and North Muskegon.
Running for county commission this year was incumbent democrat Brenda Moore and republican challenger Chris Seastrom. Originally, the county had Moore losing to Seastrom, but after the corrected results it looks as if Moore will retain her position as the drain commissioner.
For state senate John James appeared to be the favorite in this area, and congressman Bill Huizenga (R) maintains looks to be in the lead.
But as of Friday, Nov. 6 the county clerk’s website reports that only 43 of 98 precincts have voted. Which is still less than half of the county.
Running for the state legislature this year were incumbent Greg VanWoerkom (R) and Brian Hostick (D). The results show VanWoerkom currently in the lead with 59.83-percent of the votes going to him.
Former Muskegon County Commissioner and current incumbent for the state legislature Terry Sabo (D) also holds a lead over his opponent.
Muskegon County’s current prosecuting attorney D.J. Hilson leads his republican rival Joshua S. EldenBrady. EldenBrady appeared more popular with in-person voters, but Hilson was the clear favorite with the vote-by-mail crowd receiving 71.35-percent of the vote.
As for law enforcement, the polls show democratic incumbent Michael Poulin as the current leader. He was the favored voter in both in-person and absentee ballot voting.
The election for the Muskegon County register of deeds is currently being lead by democrat Mark F. Fairchild. But his opponent Eric Rothoff doesn’t appear to be far behind with 44.12-percent of the vote.
Early voting results showed republicans favored to lead in the county commission race. But current totals show what might be a different story – with several county commissioner’s retaining their seats.
County commission newcomer, and former Reeths-Puffer school board member, Doug Brown (R) appears to be winning against Kimon Kotos (D) for District eight seat, which was formerly held by John Snider (R).
District seven’s Gary Foster (R) did not run for re-election this year. Malinda Pego (R), ran unopposed, and will win the seat.
The White Lake area’s Ken Mahoney (D) may not be re-elected to the ninth district, he is currently behind in the polls to Kim Cyr (R).
White Lake Area
In Blue Lake Township, all the candidates ran unopposed and retain their positions. But in Dalton Township something interesting is brewing.
In an area of the county that has a history of electing democrats, several republican challengers are currently in the lead. Most notably, is Jeffrey Alexander, who is running for supervisor against incumbent Tony Barnes.
Challenger Gerold Wayne Flater (R) is also leading in the polls against incumbent Tammy Stephenson.
There are four seats that need to be filled for the Dalton Township board of trustees, four republicans currently lead in the polls: Kerry Gabriel Knight, Renea Knight, Nola Twining and Lee Witte.
Fruitland Township looks to be favoring republican candidates. The supervisor and clerk ran unopposed this year, both our republican.
Contested elections included the treasurer position and the four open trustee seats. Republicans are leading in each race.
All incumbents in Montague Township ran unopposed this election. This was also the case in White River Townshpi.
Republican Arnold Erb leads in the supervisor race at Whitehall Township. The only other contested election in the township was for the township trustee positions, in which there are two seats, results currently lean republican with Dennis D. Kroll and Charles Schmitigal as the current winners.
Montague School Board’s election has Scott Beishuizen and Amanda Dahl leading in the polls. No party affiliation is given.
There was no contested election for the Reeths-Puffer School Board. Alex M. Keefe, Jennifer Romanosky and Michael Weesies will win their election by default.
Whitehall District Schools also did not have a contested election. Paula Martin and Shannon McGoran will win their elections by default.