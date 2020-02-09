MUSKEGON, MI — The Frauenthal Center is announcing a new family friendly entertainment series featuring 11 free Family Movies to take place in the Frauenthal Theater, once a month beginning in February through December 2020.
Showcasing modern box office hits, the series aims to encourage families in the community to experience the Frauenthal Center together or for those who are simply looking for a free and fun afternoon. The series schedule is as follows:
Sunday, Feb. 16, Toy Story 4
Sunday, March 15, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, April 5, Aladdin (2019)
Sunday, May 24, A Wrinkle in Time
Sunday, June 28, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, July 26, Incredibles 2
Sunday, August 23, Dumbo
Sunday, September 27, Black Panther
Sunday, October 25, Coco
Sunday, November 22, Mulan
Sunday, December 27, Frozen II
These events are free admission, no tickets required. All movies will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 2:15 p.m. The Frauenthal Center, formerly known as the Michigan Theater, was built in 1930 by Muskegon’s own movie mogul, Paul Schlossman for “100% all talking motion pictures.”
“As we celebrate our 90th anniversary this year, our Free Family Movie Day Series allows us to return to our historic beginnings as a movie house, opening our doors and welcoming families throughout West Michigan to enjoy entertainment in our spectacular facility free of charge,” said Eric Messing, Frauenthal Center executive director.