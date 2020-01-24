The Friends of the Playhouse present this special Sing-a-Long screening, of the popular musical movie, “The Greatest Showman” on Saturday, February 1, 7:30 p.m., at The Playhouse at White Lake.
The presentation features subtitles on the screen for all of the songs even those most of the audience will have them memorized already.
All proceeds will benefit the Playhouse.
Actor Hugh Jackman returns to his musical roots in a holiday biopic that tells the story of American showman P.T. Barnum. Sacked from a conventional job, Jackman’s family man Barnum devises a new idea for making a living.
Along with a company of extraordinary individuals he recruits from all walks of life, Barnum creates a showcase of talent that eventually becomes the traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Highlighting the notion that what makes every person and their story different is what makes them all unique and special, Barnum becomes one of the first pioneers of the concept and universal appeal of “show business.”
Audience members are encouraged to come in costume.
The playhouse is located at 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.
Purchase tickets at http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/ or at the door. Ticket price is $10 plus on online $1 fee.