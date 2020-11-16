MUSKEGON - The Health Project, the Community Benefit Ministry of Mercy Health, is encouraging the community to take advantage of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act, before it closes on Dec. 15.
The Health Project is also encouraging individuals 65 or older, or on disability to take advantage of Medicare open enrollment, before it closes on Dec. 7.
The Health Project offers open enrollment assistance for individuals that are looking to get healthcare insurance, looking for a new insurance plan to fit their needs, or need help navigating the insurance marketplace.
Now, more than ever, it is important to have healthcare coverage.
Ron Rademacher, Regional Pharmaceutical Access Program Manager at the Health Project, states, “Especially with the increasing rates of COVID, it is imperative to make sure that you are insured and covered. Young adults over 26 years old who are no longer on their parent’s healthcare plan, individuals that have been laid off from their jobs due to COVID, or essential workers who are working through the pandemic should have access to healthcare coverage during these unprecedented times.”
The Health Project has Certified Application Counselors (CACs) who are able navigate the various insurance plans on the market.
Liz Chala-Hidalgo, Lead Community Health Worker at the Health Project, states that, “It is important that everyone that is eligible for Medicare gets enrolled before the deadline, Dec. 7. Anyone that is age 65 and over, or on disability are eligible to receive coverage. Medicare beneficiaries, who are diabetic and insulin dependent, are encouraged to take advantage of the enhanced insulin saving plans, offered for 2021.
"Under the available enhanced plans, individuals will be able to avoid the “donut hole” or “GAP” and pay $35 or less per month for qualified insulins throughout the calendar year.”
The Health Project is open and ready to support individuals and their families who live in Kent, Muskegon, Oceana and surrounding areas. Call us the Health Project at 231-672-3201 or call the Community Health and Well-Being Office at 616-685-3350 to schedule a virtual appointment. Spanish help is also available.
About the Health Project: The Health Project, the Community Benefit Ministry of Mercy Health Muskegon, is an inclusive, community-based, decision-making non-profit agency committed to improving the health of the community and the delivery of health care in Muskegon County and the surrounding West Michigan region. For more information about MCHP and their health services, please visit www.mchp.org.