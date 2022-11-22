WHITEHALL — Despite frigid conditions, snow and wind, dozens of locals converged on downtown Montague and Whitehall last Friday and Saturday for the annual White Lake Holiday Walk.
The Holiday Walk's highlight was the lighting of the Christmas trees in both cities Friday night. Mayors Steven Salter and Tom Lohman took on the ceremonial duties of lighting the trees.
The cold onlookers were thankful to be treated to free hot cocoa provided by one of the event sponsors, Katie Rice of Coldwell Banker Realty Group. Equally vital to the evening was the contained fire in the parking lot to keep visitors warm.
Residents enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides Friday, sponsored by Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Shelby State Bank, and Saturday brought free trolley rides to local businesses, provided by sponsors DTE Foundation, Rant Insurance Group and the White Lake Beacon.
"This event is such a fun way to kick off the holidays, and our area has come to anticipate it every year," White Lake Chamber of Commerce's Stephanie Ware said. "We get excited to see the towns decorated and the various specials and activities that businesses offer. The tree lightings in both Montague and Whitehall are always magical, and the carriage and trolley rides make it all extra special. The kick off to the holiday season in the White Lake Area brings about a new kind of excitement each year and it’s so much fun to watch and be a part of."
While many were happy to stay as warm as possible by huddling up near the fire or drinking hot cocoa, some brave young souls took part in the Hanson St. sledding hill in Whitehall, which has now opened for the season.