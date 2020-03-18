Despite being forced to close in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the library is still offering important resources to help the community throughout this difficult time. Whether you seek entertainment, information, educational items, or ideas for keeping children active and learning at home, we can help.
Here a few highlights of current services available during this strange “new normal”:
Free downloadable books, audiobooks, magazines and streaming video are available through our website, as always. All you need is your library card and an internet connection to download or stream items from our huge online collection of books, movies, magazines, and more. Look for the links on our homepage at wlclib.org. Interested in trying it out, but don’t have a library card? Give us a call and we can get you set up by phone! Special note regarding Hoopla downloadables - this service is normally limited to 3 borrows per person per month, to control our costs. We have temporarily lifted that cap for the sake of everyone staying at home during this time.
Free WiFi in our parking lot is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. No internet at home? Park at the library for all your internet needs, including online learning for the kids. Need to conserve data on your phone? Use our WiFi to download videos to watch at home. Visit our website for information on how to access other free WiFi hotspots in the area, too. Many internet providers are opening up their hotspots to the general public at no charge.
Friendly assistance and answers to your questions are available by phone weekdays from 10-2, or you can email us anytime at info@wlclib.org for questions about your account and help with our digital download services. We can also help you locate other community resources you might need as we move through this crisis together.
Fabulous ideas for keeping the kids (and adults!) engaged and occupied are available both on our website and our Facebook page. Watch a weekly story time with Miss Hannah, explore our national parks and zoos via webcams, and choose from curated lists of activities and ebooks to educate and entertain learners of all ages. The website is wlclib.org, and on Facebook we are “White Lake Community Library”.
Final notes - The building is closed and the book drops have been sealed, so please just hold on to any library items you have checked out at this time. Due dates have been extended, and no fines will accrue. We are looking forward to the end of this crisis, and to restoring our full range of services and programs. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and stay home if you can.
