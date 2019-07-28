WHITEHALL – In 1953 the Korean War was in full effect and the U.S. Army was looking for a location in Michigan to train military personnel on anti-aircraft weapons.
At first attempts were made to build a training facility on Lake Huron, but the state legislature denied the military’s request. Eventually, they settled on a location in Oceana County’s Claybanks Township.
“The military wanted to put a camp on Lake Huron, and the Michigan legislature said ‘no we don’t want a camp on Lake Huron.’ They raised all sorts of stink and the military backed off and decided they wouldn’t do it,” said Art Grumm.
“Now in 1952, the Korean War is going on and they want to put one across from Selfridge Field near Lake St. Clair and the state made a big cry over that. A little different, there is a lot of boat traffic that populates over there, and then the military backed off.”
He said by 1953 the military found property in Claybanks Township and people were already nervous about the Cold War.
On Thursday, July 18, the White Lake Historical Society held a presentation at Twin Cities Auto Sales, 615 E. Colby St., about Camp Claybanks. Grumm gave the presentation. His brother-in-law John Royalty was stationed at Camp Claybanks for a period of time.
Most of the information came from Royalty. Grumm said his brother-in-law should’ve been the person giving the presentation, but he passed away five-years-ago.
Congress approved $782,000 to be used in the creation of Camp Claybanks. In 2019 that would be the equivalent of $7,500,000.
The first year of operation, Camp Claybanks residents lived in tents that were heated with drip oil stoves. Eventually, heated and insulated quonset huts were built for people to stay in.
The camp had about 80 enlisted men who stayed there, 10 officers and 10 civilians. Anti-aircraft weaponry kept there were 50 caliber and 40 mm configurations. Grumm said in doing his research it wasn’t clear which ones were used.
To practice using the weapons at Camp Claybanks soldiers used radio controlled drones to aim at. These drones were over 13 feet long, with a wingspan over 11-feet. The drones weighed 430-pounds and had a maximum speed of 184 mph.
Since the drones were costly the soldiers were told to fire directly behind the drone to prevent it from being destroyed. One of these drones was on display at Grumm’s presentation.
Camp Claybanks was controversial from the beginning. People didn’t like the noise, and felt the nearby military facility was ruining the value of their property.
The camp was closed in 1958. The buildings were dismantled and equipment was moved to Camp Haven in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.