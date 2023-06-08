The Playhouse at White Lake is honored to serve as the kickoff venue for the farewell tour of Michigan’s beloved Moxie Strings. Hailed as "top-notch instrumental wizardry" by the Grand Rapids Press, The Moxie Strings have played to sold out crowds across the nation over the past 16 years, and will be closing out their live performances out this fall after one final tour, to focus their energies on The MOX Project, their educational music outreach program for the schools. They intend to kick off their final farewell tour at The Playhouse Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at ThePlayhouseatWhiteLake.org and are only $25 in advance, but increase to $30 the day of the show, so advance ticket sales are encouraged to save money.
The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best-known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. Diana Ladio and Alison Lynn hold Bachelor's of Music degrees in music performance and music education, which have given each the technical foundation to explore the limits of her instrument and helped the group build a reputation for musical excellence. Alison performs on a newly-invented, electric cello, and Diana on a contemporary five-string violin. Both use a variety of audio effects pedals.
The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience.
Soon after forming in 2007, The Moxie Strings were inspired not only to perform, but also to teach. Having made the exploratory journey from classical music to a world of eclecticism and music creativity, the band has now dedicated their careers to helping young musicians make this life-changing and transformative transition. Moxie clinics focus on musical self-discovery and the importance of incorporating socially and culturally relevant genres of music in the music classroom. They have taught clinics in over 200 schools throughout the US, and also present on their research and methodologies to teachers at many music education professional development conferences. During most clinics, The Moxie Strings perform for students on electric instruments, teach music by ear, and introduce non-classical playing styles. The group has researched and created an innovative sequence of activities designed to introduce improvisation to classically trained musicians, which they employ at every clinic. The Moxie Strings deliver their message in a fun, accessible way, and stand before students as the illustration of the many opportunities that music holds. It has often been said that the magic of The Moxie Strings is in their live show, and the two are thrilled to have an album that captures all the exciting, heartwarming, virtuosic, and humorous moments that make up their one-of-a-kind experience. The band prides themselves on pushing the creative limits of five-string violin and electric cello, and this album is their best example yet. To learn more about live concerts and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list on their website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the door, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall.