WHITEHALL – On September 26 of the year 1916, the Playhouse at White Lake opened to the public as the Nufer-Adams Playhouse. To celebrate the Grand Old Lady’s 104th Birthday, a curated collection of films will be made available to stream directly to your computer, tablet, phone, or smart TV through the Playhouse ticketing website.
Each featured film was once shown at The Playhouse during its time as a movie theatre in the 1920s, 30s, 40s, or 50s. Admission begins at $5 for patrons to stream, with rates available for couples and watch parties. Additionally, a special introduction opens the movies with past or present Playhouse Managing Directors and featuring tidbits of interest relating to fashion, food, arts, culture and the lifestyle of those historic times.
In honor of this important occasion, The Playhouse at White Lake will release five classic movies as part of their Anniversary Classic Throwback Movie series, available to begin streaming on-demand beginning on the 104th anniversary, September 26 and made available throughout the end of the year.
The Classic Throwback Movie series will include The General (1928) with an introduction by Tom Harryman, Steamboat Bill (1928) with an introduction by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, The Little Princess (1939) with an introduction by Beth Beaman, His Girl Friday (1940) with an introduction by Katie (Trzaska) Miller, and Father’s Little Dividend (1951).
The Playhouse continues to create new content, from high quality films, to plays and music for virtual audiences across the country. The next event to be released will be an evening of original music featuring Max and Ruth Bloomquist, Tommy Foster and Karen and Eric Smith, in a virtual concert format.
To stay informed on all the autumn programming being planned, including White Lake Dramatic Club and White Lake Youth Theatre opportunities, follow the Playhouse website, social media on Facebook and Instagram, for the most recent information and programming.