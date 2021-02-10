WHITEHALL – After 11 months The Playhouse at White Lake will be re-opening its doors to the public.
Back in 2020, The Playhouse was forced to shut its doors due to COVID-19 and the threats it poses to public health. It has had to get creative with the entertainment options and theater programs it provides to the community.
Some of these options included live Zoom performances and rehearsals, and a radio play performed by the White Lake Youth Theater. But due to a recent mandate, playhouses are now allowed to re-open using strict safety guidelines and a reduced limit on how many people are allowed inside.
Saturday, Feb. 20 marks the day that The Playhouse at White Lake welcomes the audience back, and is doing so with a special evening of entertainment. “The Theatre Must Go On Telethon” will begin at 7 p.m. and will be a star-studded evening of Michigan talent.
People interested have the option of attending live or watching online through a virtual stream of the event. There are 100 tickets available for the in-person event, but the stream will be available all weekend long.
Hosting the event is White Lakes own Christopher Beaman and Tommy Foster. The two friends will attempt to recreate the vibe of an old-fashioned telethon that is trying to raise money for The Playhouse.
But as part of the show something will go terribly wrong, and the technology that was used to record the event malfunctions. What the two hosts are left with are two-hours of the performances from artists that love and support The Playhouse at White Lake.
Performers include Hollywood actor and famous Michigander Jeff Daniels. Perhaps best known in the United States for his performance in Woody Allen’s film “The Purple Rose of Cairo”, but here in Michigan he’s known as the iconic lead in the comedy “Escanaba in da Moonlight”, he also moonlights as a musical performer.
Aoife Scott will be coming from all the way across the pond to perform that Saturday. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Scott performs in the style of Irish folk music.
THE VOICE contestant Joshua Davis will be there as well. A Traverse City native, Davis was a contestant on the show in 2015, receiving third place in the competition.
Mandolin player Paul Hoffman from the band Greensky Bluegrass will be taking the stage. He will be performing with Amy Englehardt, Alex Stein and CJ Vanston from Los Angeles
Other notable acts include Ruth and Max Bloomquist, John Hanson and Elizabeth Pixley-Fink, Hannah Jurcich, Tommy Foster, Scott Nesbit, Singer/Songwriter Ben Bedford of Illinois, Denver- based band Mlady.
There will also be poetry performed by Mitch Foster and acting by the White Lake Youth Theatre.
Tickets for the event, both in-person and virtual, are $10; and $20 for a family virtual watch party. Tickets can be purchased from The Playhouse at White Lake website, and will be made available on Monday, Feb. 15.