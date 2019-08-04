NEW ERA– The New Era Farmers Market is proud to present the Root Doctor Trio from Lansing on Aug. 6.
Blues, R & B, Motown, soul, funk and jazz all done right! Root Doctor is a must-see concert.
Vocalist Freddie Cunningham has been compared to Otis Redding & Bobby Bland, among others, and he is complemented by a cohesive band with amazing harmonies & enthusiasm. The blues never felt so good.
Also appearing will be Jim Alfredson on keys. Alredson is a fromer member of the Root Doctor Band and has quite a lengthy list of shows he has played in Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Chicago, Quebec, Ontario and has recorded two CD’s with Organisso in 2017.
Drummer for this event will be Randy Scott Marsh from Rockford. This year is the 30th anniversary of the Root Doctor band and rocked the market last year with the smooth bluesy vocals of Mr. Freddy Cunningham.
The Root Doctor band has played several west Michigan venues including Dockers Fish House in Muskegon and Tip Top Deluxe Bar and Grill in Grand Rapids. They are listed in the top 10 bands of Central Michigan.
All market entertainment is sponsored by a grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs which is administered by the Holland area Arts Council, the center for Lakeshore Arts. We also would like to thank the many local businesses that have contributed match funding for this grant.
This caliber of entertainment without your generous contributions. Come on out and show them an Oceana County welcome.
Deb’s cafe, Special Edible’s Food truck and Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars will also be there to please your palates.
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with music expected to start around 5.