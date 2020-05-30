MUSKEGON – With everything seemingly cancelled due to COVID-19 the Reeths-Puffer School District has had to postpone their senior graduation.
That doesn't mean the district won't be doing anything to honor them. Instead the district plans to have a graduation parade to celebrate the class of 2020's academic accomplishment.
Graduation was originally scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at the L.C. Walker Arena. But that Tuesday cars filled with students will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the high school's Roberts Road parking lot before departing for the parade.
The cars will make their way down Roberts Road and then through the school's Giles Road parking lot to have their pictures taken by parents, friends and family. The parade will finally end with the cars parking at the Reeths-Puffer Intermediate School, where the seniors will be given a handmade Reeths-Puffer blanket.