Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. High 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.