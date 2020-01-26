The White Lake Music Society is pleased to offer two upcoming lectures featuring retired Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s violist Robert Swan.
These 4 p.m. lectures will take place on Sundays, February 9 and March 8 at the Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall. Admission is $7 at the door.
Sunday, February 9, 2020 “Dvorak, The Great Melodist”
Antonin Dvorak, the late nineteenth century Czech composer, wrote some of the most beloved music known to concert goers. Dvorák frequently used aspects of folk music. Join Bob as he shares with you examples from Dvorak’s symphonies, concertos, operas, and chamber music. Prepare to be delighted by the grace and intimacy of this master’s work!
March 8, 2020 — BEETHOVEN — the Revolutionary. Marking 250 Years of Great Music”
The year 2020 marks the 250th anniversary of the birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. The White Lake Music Society will celebrate this milestone by offering this special lecture by Robert Swan. Let us honor together the 250th anniversary of the birth of one of western civilization’s greatest geniuses! Listen to examples of some of his most profound and important music. Reflect on his life, difficult and misunderstood, and see how it expressed itself through his art in a way not seen before. Beethoven is Bob’s hero and he will explain why.
For more information, visit online at www.whitelakemusic.org